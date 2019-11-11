Read This Before Buying Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) Shares

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Check out our latest analysis for Nearmap

Nearmap Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non Executive Director, Ross Stewart Norgard, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$4.9m worth of shares at a price of AU$2.44 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (AU$2.48). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 4.0% of Ross Stewart Norgard's stake.

In total, Nearmap insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:NEA Recent Insider Trading, November 11th 2019 More

I will like Nearmap better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insiders at Nearmap Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Nearmap. In total, Independent Non-Executive Director Ian Morris dumped AU$368k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Nearmap Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Nearmap insiders own 16% of the company, currently worth about AU$180m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Nearmap Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Nearmap stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Nearmap, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.