Read This Before Buying Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Nuance Communications Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Executive VP & GM of Imaging Division Alvaro Monserrat sold US$321k worth of shares at a price of US$16.10 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$13.07. They could have a variety of motivations for selling, but it’s still not particularly encouraging to see. We usually pause to reflect on the potential that a stock has a high valuation, if insiders have been selling at around the current price.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 35.00k shares worth US$531k. In total, Nuance Communications insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The average sell price was around US$15.17. It’s not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares around current prices. While some insiders have decided to take some money off the table, we wouldn’t put too much weight on this fact. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Nuance Communications Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Nuance Communications. Specifically, Alvaro Monserrat ditched US$321k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It’s great to see that Nuance Communications insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$25m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Nuance Communications Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd think twice before buying!