Read This Before Buying Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Shares

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Old Republic International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Lead Director Arnold Steiner for US$847k worth of shares, at about US$21.27 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$20.07. They might be selling for a variety of reasons, but it’s hard to argue this is a bullish sign. We usually pause to reflect on the potential that a stock has a high valuation, if insiders have been selling at around the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 6.08k shares for US$124k. On the other hand they divested 41.00k shares, for US$867k. In total, Old Republic International insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The average sell price was around US$21.14. It’s not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares around current prices. While some insiders have decided to take some money off the table, we wouldn’t put too much weight on this fact. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ORI Insider Trading January 27th 19 More

Does Old Republic International Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Old Republic International insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$82m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Old Republic International Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Old Republic International insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. Our analysis of Old Republic International insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it’s good to see that insiders own shares in the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.