Read This Before Buying PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Shares

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

See our latest analysis for PWR Holdings

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PWR Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when MD, CEO & Executive Director Kees Weel sold AU$13m worth of shares at a price of AU$3.15 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of AU$3.10. While their view may have changed since the sale, this is not a particularly positive fact. We generally tread carefully if insiders have been selling on market, even if they sold slightly above the current price. Kees Weel was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:PWH Insider Trading December 23rd 18 More

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. PWR Holdings insiders own 39% of the company, currently worth about AU$121m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The PWR Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded PWR Holdings shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of PWR Holdings, we can’t say the same about the selling of shares. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for PWR Holdings.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



