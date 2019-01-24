Read This Before Buying Repco Home Finance Limited (NSE:REPCOHOME) Shares

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Repco Home Finance Limited (NSE:REPCOHOME).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Repco Home Finance Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

R. Varadarajan made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹12m worth of shares at a price of ₹550 each. That is hardly a positive sign, even though it took place above the latest price (₹430). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. R. Varadarajan was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

R. Varadarajan divested 25.04k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of ₹554. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NSEI:REPCOHOME Insider Trading January 24th 19 More

Does Repco Home Finance Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data isn’t picking up on much insider ownership at Repco Home Finance, though insiders do hold about ₹6.6m worth of shares. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It’s always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

So What Do The Repco Home Finance Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Repco Home Finance insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. Our analysis of Repco Home Finance insider transactions leaves us unenthusiastic. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



