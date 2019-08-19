Read This Before Buying Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Shares

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sleep Country Canada Holdings

Senior Vice-President of Operations Sieg Will made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$582k worth of shares at a price of CA$21.15 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$20.67 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 34638 shares worth CA$723k. But they sold 42075 for CA$849k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Sleep Country Canada Holdings than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSX:ZZZ Recent Insider Trading, August 19th 2019 More

I will like Sleep Country Canada Holdings better if I see some big insider buys.

Have Sleep Country Canada Holdings Insiders Traded Recently?

There was only a small bit of insider buying, worth CA$5.3k, in the last three months. Overall, we don't think these recent trades are particularly informative, one way or the other.

Does Sleep Country Canada Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Sleep Country Canada Holdings insiders own 3.1% of the company, worth about CA$24m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sleep Country Canada Holdings Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Sleep Country Canada Holdings insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company.