Read This Before Buying St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At St Barbara

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when MD, CEO & Director Robert Vassie sold AU$4.1m worth of shares at a price of AU$3.72 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (AU$4.54). Even though it doesn’t necessarily mean anything, that’s certainly not a positive sign, in our book. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 38.4% of Robert Vassie’s holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Robert Vassie.

The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. St Barbara insiders own about AU$8.9m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About St Barbara Insiders?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded St Barbara shares in the last quarter. The insider transactions at St Barbara are not inspiring us to buy. And we’re not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for St Barbara.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



