Read This Before Buying Stavely Minerals Limited (ASX:SVY) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Stavely Minerals Limited (ASX:SVY).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Stavely Minerals

Executive Chairman & MD Christopher Cairns made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$97k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.30 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of AU$0.27. They might be selling for a variety of reasons, but it’s hard to argue this is a bullish sign. We generally tread carefully if insiders have been selling on market, even if they sold slightly above the current price. Christopher Cairns was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:SVY Insider Trading February 18th 19 More

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Stavely Minerals insiders own about AU$16m worth of shares. That equates to 39% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it’s enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Stavely Minerals Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven’t been buying. And even if we look to the last year, we didn’t see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don’t own a heap, and they have been selling. We’re in no rush to buy! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

