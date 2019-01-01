Read This Before Buying Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) For Its Dividend

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 1.5%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Tractor Supply in more detail.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

How well does Tractor Supply fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out 28% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect TSCO’s payout to remain around the same level at 28% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 1.6%. Furthermore, EPS should increase to $4.59.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. The reality is that it is too early to consider Tractor Supply as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 9 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Relative to peers, Tractor Supply has a yield of 1.5%, which is on the low-side for Specialty Retail stocks.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in Tractor Supply for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three important aspects you should further research:

