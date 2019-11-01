Read This Before Buying Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Webster Financial

The Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, James Smith, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.0m worth of shares at a price of US$55.20 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$44.10. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 118366 shares worth US$6.4m. Insiders in Webster Financial didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:WBS Recent Insider Trading, November 1st 2019 More

Webster Financial Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw some Webster Financial insider selling. Independent Director John Crawford only netted US$46k selling shares, in that period. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.1% of Webster Financial shares, worth about US$45m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Webster Financial Tell Us?

Our data shows a little more insider selling, but no insider buying, in the last three months. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. Recent insider selling makes us a little nervous, in light of the broader picture of Webster Financial insider transactions. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort.