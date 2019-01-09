Read This Before Buying Zensar Technologies Limited (NSE:ZENSARTECH) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Zensar Technologies Limited (NSE:ZENSARTECH).

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zensar Technologies

Senior VP & Global Head IMS CLOUD Practice and Technology Alliances Ankit Ghosh made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹7.0m worth of shares at a price of ₹179 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of ₹229. Even though it doesn’t necessarily mean anything, that’s certainly not a positive sign, in our book. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling on market, especially if they did so below the current price. We note that the biggest single sale was 96.3% of Ankit Ghosh’s holding.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 173.50k shares worth ₹40m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Zensar Technologies shares, than buying. The average sell price was around ₹228. We don’t gain much confidence from insider selling near the recent share price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn’t put too much weight on it. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Are Zensar Technologies Insiders Buying Or Selling?

In the last three months company Prasad Deshpande divested ₹114k worth of stock. That is not a lot. Ultimately the overall selling isn’t enough to tell us much.

Does Zensar Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Zensar Technologies insiders have about 0.2% of the stock, worth approximately ₹116m. However, it’s possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Zensar Technologies Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven’t been buying. And even if we look to the last year, we didn’t see any purchases. But since Zensar Technologies is profitable and growing, we’re not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Zensar Technologies, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.