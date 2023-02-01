Read the charges against Tom Girardi, disgraced lawyer and 'Real Housewives' spouse
Tom Girardi, the disgraced, one-time L.A. legal titan and spouse on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," was indicted Wednesday in two states on federal charges.
Girardi, along with his son-in-law, attorney David Lira, and the former chief financial officer of Girardi’s law firm, Christopher Kamon, were each charged with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of contempt of court amid allegations of swindling millions of dollars from injured and wounded clients.
Federal prosecutors said the three misappropriated more than $3 million in settlement funds from the relatives of those who died in an Indonesian plane crash.
The charges come after more than two years of revelations about corruption involving Girardi and others.
Here are the federal indictments:
The Times investigation of Tom Girardi
The legal titan and the ‘Real Housewife’: The rise and fall of Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne
‘Real Housewives’ attorney Tom Girardi used cash and clout to forge powerful political connections
The ‘Real Housewife’ under real scrutiny: Erika Girardi and the hunt for the missing millions
For widows, orphans cheated by Tom Girardi, ‘Real Housewives’ riches add to the pain
His job was to police bad lawyers. He became Tom Girardi’s broker to L.A.’s rich, powerful
Unraveling the mystery of Erika Jayne’s $800K diamond earrings — and Tom Girardi’s finances
Tom Girardi’s epic corruption exposes the secretive world of private judges
Tom Girardi faced more than 150 complaints before State Bar took action, records show
Another legacy for Tom Girardi: Tighter regulation of California lawyers
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.