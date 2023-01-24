Read the complete list of witnesses who could testify during the Murdaugh murder trial

More than 250 witnesses may be called to testify at Alex Murdaugh’s trial in the murders of his wife and son.

The public’s first look at the voluminous list came Monday when Judge Clifton Newman read the list in its entirety to prospective jurors. It took Newman close to 15 minutes to read all of the the 255 names before he could ask the potential jurors if they knew any of the possible witnesses.

Prosecutors have indicated they might call as many as 222 witnesses. Among them are 76 South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents, numerous Colleton County first responders and victims of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes.

The defense may call Murdaugh’s surviving son, Buster, along with family members of his deceased wife. They attorneys also included a battery of their own forensic experts, including ballistics and crime scene analysts.