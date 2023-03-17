Read This Before Considering AWC Berhad (KLSE:AWC) For Its Upcoming RM0.005 Dividend

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see AWC Berhad (KLSE:AWC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase AWC Berhad's shares before the 22nd of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.005 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.02 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, AWC Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 3.8% on its current stock price of MYR0.52. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether AWC Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether AWC Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

See our latest analysis for AWC Berhad

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. AWC Berhad paid out a comfortable 32% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 41% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see how much of its profit AWC Berhad paid out over the last 12 months.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. AWC Berhad's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 5.6% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. AWC Berhad has seen its dividend decline 4.0% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has AWC Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? AWC Berhad has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

So while AWC Berhad looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for AWC Berhad you should be aware of.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

