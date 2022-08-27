Read This Before Considering C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) For Its Upcoming US$0.55 Dividend

It looks like C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, C.H. Robinson Worldwide investors that purchase the stock on or after the 1st of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.55 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.20 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current stock price of $115.31. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether C.H. Robinson Worldwide can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. C.H. Robinson Worldwide paid out a comfortable 26% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 198% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to C.H. Robinson Worldwide's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see C.H. Robinson Worldwide's earnings per share have risen 20% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.2% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because C.H. Robinson Worldwide is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Has C.H. Robinson Worldwide got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend merits.

