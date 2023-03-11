Read This Before Considering City Lodge Hotels Limited (JSE:CLH) For Its Upcoming R0.05 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy City Lodge Hotels Limited (JSE:CLH) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase City Lodge Hotels' shares on or after the 15th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be R0.05 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of R0.10 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, City Lodge Hotels stock has a trailing yield of around 2.4% on the current share price of ZAR4.2. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

View our latest analysis for City Lodge Hotels

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. City Lodge Hotels has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 13% of its income after tax.

Click here to see how much of its profit City Lodge Hotels paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. City Lodge Hotels's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 47% a year over the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. City Lodge Hotels has seen its dividend decline 28% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

Story continues

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid City Lodge Hotels? Earnings per share have shrunk noticeably in recent years, although we like that the company has a low payout ratio. This could suggest a cut to the dividend may not be a major risk in the near future. In summary, City Lodge Hotels appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

So while City Lodge Hotels looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with City Lodge Hotels and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here