Read This Before Considering Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) For Its Upcoming UK£0.57 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Clarkson's shares before the 12th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.57 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.84 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Clarkson has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current stock price of £35.45. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Clarkson paid out 51% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Clarkson generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 23% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Clarkson's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Clarkson, with earnings per share up 6.6% on average over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Clarkson has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.3% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Clarkson an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been modest and Clarkson paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Clarkson today.

While it's tempting to invest in Clarkson for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, Clarkson has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

