Read This Before Considering Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) For Its Upcoming US$1.25 Dividend

Important news for shareholders and potential investors in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL): The dividend payment of US$1.25 per share will be distributed to shareholders on 05 February 2019, and the stock will begin trading ex-dividend at an earlier date, 17 January 2019. Is this future income a persuasive enough catalyst for investors to think about Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as an investment today? Below, I’m going to look at the latest data and analyze the stock and its dividend property in further detail.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

NasdaqGS:CBRL Historical Dividend Yield January 12th 19 More

How well does Cracker Barrel Old Country Store fit our criteria?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 47%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. CBRL has increased its DPS from $0.80 to $8.75 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

Relative to peers, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store generates a yield of 5.2%, which is high for Hospitality stocks.

Next Steps:

Keeping in mind the dividend characteristics above, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is definitely worth considering for investors looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three relevant factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for CBRL’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for CBRL’s outlook. Valuation: What is CBRL worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CBRL is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

