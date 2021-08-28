Read This Before Considering Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) For Its Upcoming AU$0.12 Dividend

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Deterra Royalties' shares before the 2nd of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.12 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.14 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Deterra Royalties has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current stock price of A$4.28. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Deterra Royalties can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. It paid out 78% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Deterra Royalties generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (58%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For that reason, it's encouraging to see Deterra Royalties's earnings over the past year have risen 59%. While we'd be remiss not to point out that a year is a very short time in dividend investing, it's an encouraging sign so far. Earnings per share are growing at a rapid rate, yet the company is paying out more than three-quarters of its earnings.

We do note though, one year is too short a time to be drawing strong conclusions about a company's future growth prospects.

Given that Deterra Royalties has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Deterra Royalties for the upcoming dividend? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. However, we'd also note that Deterra Royalties is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Deterra Royalties from a dividend perspective.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Deterra Royalties that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

