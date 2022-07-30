Read This Before Considering Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) For Its Upcoming US$0.56 Dividend

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Hess Midstream investors that purchase the stock on or after the 3rd of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of August.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.56 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.22 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Hess Midstream has a trailing yield of approximately 7.3% on its current stock price of $30.42. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year, Hess Midstream paid out 110% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 7.8% of its cash flow last year.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Hess Midstream fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Hess Midstream, with earnings per share up 5.7% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past five years, Hess Midstream has increased its dividend at approximately 13% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Hess Midstream for the upcoming dividend? Hess Midstream has been steadily growing its earnings per share, and it is paying out just 7.8% of its cash flow but an uncomfortably high 110% of its income. To summarise, Hess Midstream looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

However if you're still interested in Hess Midstream as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Hess Midstream. For example, Hess Midstream has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

