Read This Before Considering HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) For Its Upcoming UK£0.18 Dividend

It looks like HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 2nd of July to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of August.

HomeServe's next dividend payment will be UK£0.18 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.24 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, HomeServe stock has a trailing yield of around 1.8% on the current share price of £12.98. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. HomeServe paid out 74% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 70% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that HomeServe's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see HomeServe's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years. HomeServe has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. HomeServe has delivered 9.5% dividend growth per year on average over the past ten years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid HomeServe? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. That's why we're glad to see HomeServe's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 74% and 70% respectively. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.