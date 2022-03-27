Read This Before Considering Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) For Its Upcoming US$1.22 Dividend

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Illinois Tool Works' shares before the 30th of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 14th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.22 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$4.88 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Illinois Tool Works has a trailing yield of approximately 2.3% on its current stock price of $211.75. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Illinois Tool Works's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Illinois Tool Works can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Illinois Tool Works is paying out an acceptable 55% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Illinois Tool Works generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (65%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Illinois Tool Works's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Illinois Tool Works earnings per share are up 8.5% per annum over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Illinois Tool Works has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Illinois Tool Works an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been unremarkable, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear excessive. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

So if you want to do more digging on Illinois Tool Works, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Illinois Tool Works you should be aware of.

