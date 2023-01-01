Read This Before Considering Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) For Its Upcoming US$0.20 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Keurig Dr Pepper investors that purchase the stock on or after the 5th of January will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.80 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Keurig Dr Pepper has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current share price of $35.66. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Keurig Dr Pepper has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Keurig Dr Pepper is paying out an acceptable 59% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 40% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Keurig Dr Pepper's earnings per share have plummeted approximately 41% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, four years ago, Keurig Dr Pepper has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.5% a year on average. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Keurig Dr Pepper for the upcoming dividend? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Keurig Dr Pepper today.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Keurig Dr Pepper, you should know about the other risks facing this business. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Keurig Dr Pepper and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

