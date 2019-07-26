Read This Before Considering Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) For Its Upcoming 0.7% Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 30th of July to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of August.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust's next dividend payment will be CA$0.013 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$0.16 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a trailing yield of 8.0% on the current stock price of CA$1.99. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust is paying out an acceptable 56% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. While Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust seems to be paying out a very high percentage of its income, REITs have different dividend payment behaviour and so, while we don't think this is great, we also don't think it is unusual. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (62%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust, with earnings per share up 9.4% on average over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were five years ago.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust? Earnings per share growth has been unremarkable, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear excessive. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.