Read This Before Considering NNIT A/S (CPH:NNIT) For Its Upcoming 2.7% Dividend

NNIT A/S (CPH:NNIT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 1 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 19th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of August.

NNIT's upcoming dividend is ø2.00 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of ø4.60 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that NNIT has a trailing yield of 6.2% on the current share price of DKK74.7. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether NNIT has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. NNIT is paying out an acceptable 54% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether NNIT generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 48% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that NNIT's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see NNIT earnings per share are up 2.6% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 4 years ago, NNIT has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.6% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid NNIT? While earnings per share growth has been modest, NNIT's dividend payouts are around an average level; without a sharp change in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Pleasingly the company paid out a conservatively low percentage of its free cash flow. In summary, it's hard to get excited about NNIT from a dividend perspective.

In summary, it's hard to get excited about NNIT from a dividend perspective.