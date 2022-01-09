Read This Before Considering Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) For Its Upcoming CA$0.06 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Paramount Resources' shares before the 14th of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.06 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.24 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Paramount Resources has a trailing yield of approximately 2.9% on its current stock price of CA$24.64. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Paramount Resources has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Check out our latest analysis for Paramount Resources

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Paramount Resources paid out just 1.8% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 12% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Story continues

Click here to see how much of its profit Paramount Resources paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Paramount Resources's earnings per share have plummeted approximately 53% a year over the previous five years.

Unfortunately Paramount Resources has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

Has Paramount Resources got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

In light of that, while Paramount Resources has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Be aware that Paramount Resources is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.