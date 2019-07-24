Read This Before Considering Piquadro S.p.A. (BIT:PQ) For Its Upcoming 3.3% Dividend

Piquadro S.p.A. (BIT:PQ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days time. If you purchase the stock on or after the 29th of July, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 31st of July.

Piquadro's next dividend payment will be €0.08 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €0.08 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Piquadro has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current share price of €2.46. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Piquadro paid out just 12% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

BIT:PQ Historical Dividend Yield, July 24th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Piquadro's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 58% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Piquadro has increased its dividend at approximately 2.6% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Piquadro is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Is Piquadro worth buying for its dividend? We like that Piquadro has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Piquadro today.

