Read This Before Considering Schaffer Corporation Limited (ASX:SFC) For Its Upcoming AU$0.45 Dividend

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It looks like Schaffer Corporation Limited (ASX:SFC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Schaffer's shares before the 3rd of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 11th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.45 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.90 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Schaffer has a trailing yield of approximately 4.3% on its current stock price of A$20.95. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Schaffer's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Schaffer paid out more than half (55%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 74% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Schaffer's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 32% per annum for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. With a reasonable payout ratio, profits being reinvested, and some earnings growth, Schaffer could have strong prospects for future increases to the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Schaffer has lifted its dividend by approximately 16% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is Schaffer worth buying for its dividend? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. That's why we're glad to see Schaffer's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 55% and 74% respectively. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

In light of that, while Schaffer has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Schaffer you should know about.

