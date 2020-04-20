Read This Before Considering Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (VIE:SBO) For Its Upcoming €1.20 Dividend

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (VIE:SBO) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 21 days time. Investors can purchase shares before the 12th of May in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of May.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment's next dividend payment will be €1.20 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €1.20 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment has a trailing yield of 4.2% on the current share price of €28.7. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment is paying out an acceptable 59% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 27% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment's 9.7% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment has delivered 9.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past ten years. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment today.

