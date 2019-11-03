Read This Before Considering ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) For Its Upcoming 4.7% Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 7th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 2nd of December.

ScS Group's next dividend payment will be UK£0.1 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.2 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that ScS Group has a trailing yield of 7.1% on the current share price of £2.365. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether ScS Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for ScS Group

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. ScS Group is paying out an acceptable 59% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 42% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that ScS Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

LSE:SCS Historical Dividend Yield, November 3rd 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. ScS Group's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 65% a year over the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last five years, ScS Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 24% a year on average. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy ScS Group for the upcoming dividend? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of ScS Group's dividend merits.

Curious what other investors think of ScS Group? See what analysts are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.