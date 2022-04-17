Read This Before Considering TClarke plc (LON:CTO) For Its Upcoming UK£0.041 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy TClarke plc (LON:CTO) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase TClarke's shares before the 21st of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 20th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.041 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.049 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, TClarke has a trailing yield of approximately 2.9% on its current stock price of £1.65. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether TClarke has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. TClarke paid out a comfortable 33% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see TClarke's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, TClarke has increased its dividend at approximately 9.3% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is TClarke worth buying for its dividend? We like that TClarke has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about TClarke from a dividend perspective.

In light of that, while TClarke has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, TClarke has 5 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

