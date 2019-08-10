Read This Before Considering Thyrocare Technologies Limited (NSE:THYROCARE) For Its Upcoming 4.3% Dividend

It looks like Thyrocare Technologies Limited (NSE:THYROCARE) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of August will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of September.

Thyrocare Technologies's next dividend payment will be ₹20.00 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of ₹20.00 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Thyrocare Technologies has a trailing yield of 4.3% on the current share price of ₹464.15. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Thyrocare Technologies has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Check out our latest analysis for Thyrocare Technologies

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Thyrocare Technologies distributed an unsustainably high 125% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Thyrocare Technologies generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 45% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Thyrocare Technologies fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

NSEI:THYROCARE Historical Dividend Yield, August 10th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Thyrocare Technologies earnings per share are up 8.6% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 3 years, Thyrocare Technologies has lifted its dividend by approximately 100% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Thyrocare Technologies for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have grown modestly, and last year Thyrocare Technologies paid out a low percentage of its cash flow. However, its dividend payments were not well covered by profits. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Thyrocare Technologies from a dividend perspective.

Ever wonder what the future holds for Thyrocare Technologies? See what the five analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow