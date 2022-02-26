Read This Before Considering Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) For Its Upcoming US$0.14 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Village Bank and Trust Financial's shares before the 3rd of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of March.

The upcoming dividend for Village Bank and Trust Financial will put a total of US$0.14 per share in shareholders' pockets. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Village Bank and Trust Financial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Village Bank and Trust Financial is paying out just 1.7% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Village Bank and Trust Financial's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

This is Village Bank and Trust Financial's first year of paying a dividend, which is exciting for shareholders - but it does mean there's no dividend history to examine.

Final Takeaway

Has Village Bank and Trust Financial got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Village Bank and Trust Financial's earnings per share have not grown at all in recent years, although we like that it is paying out a low percentage of its earnings. At best we would put it on a watch-list to see if business conditions improve, as it doesn't look like a clear opportunity right now.

However if you're still interested in Village Bank and Trust Financial as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Village Bank and Trust Financial. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Village Bank and Trust Financial you should be aware of.

