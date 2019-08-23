Read This Before Considering Wynn Macau, Limited (HKG:1128) For Its Upcoming 2.8% Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Wynn Macau, Limited (HKG:1128) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 28th of August will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of September.

Wynn Macau's next dividend payment will be HK$0.45 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of HK$1.33 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Wynn Macau has a trailing yield of 8.1% on the current share price of HK$16.36. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

See our latest analysis for Wynn Macau

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Its dividend payout ratio is 77% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 43% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Wynn Macau's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

SEHK:1128 Historical Dividend Yield, August 23rd 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's not ideal to see Wynn Macau's earnings per share have been shrinking at 4.8% a year over the previous five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Wynn Macau has seen its dividend decline 4.1% per annum on average over the past 9 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Wynn Macau for the upcoming dividend? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Wynn Macau from a dividend perspective.

Ever wonder what the future holds for Wynn Macau? See what the 19 analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow