Read the details of Donald Trump's indictment alleging election interference

WASHINGTON − A federal grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump Tuesday accusing the former president of organizing a conspiracy to steal the 2020 election from President Joe Biden.

Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith has been investigating Trump’s role in his campaign recruiting fake electors to flip the results of states President Joe Biden won, his strategy to have Vice President Mike Pence recognize the alternate electors and for encouraging supporters to "fight like hell" during a speech before the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump is facing four charges in the election interference indictment:

Conspiracy to defraud the United States

Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding

Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding

Conspiracy against rights

Read the indictment:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Read Donald Trump's election interference indictment in full