Read the documents: Donald Trump's tax returns released

Democrats on a House committee that oversees taxes have released former President Donald Trump's tax returns from 2015 to 2020, plus documents analyzing the returns and explaining why they were released. Read them here.

This 40-page report by congressional staff summarizes Trump's tax returns

Links to Trump's individual returns:

Links to Trump's business returns:

DJT Holdings

DJT Holdings Managing Member LLC

DTTM Operations

DTTM Operations Managing Member

LFB Acquisition LLC

LFB Acquisition Member Corp

