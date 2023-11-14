Read Donna Adelson arrest warrant: Talk of fleeing, suicide and 'getting things in order'

After Charlie Adelson was found guilty in the plot to kill Dan Markel, his mom told him in jailhouse phone calls that she was contemplating fleeing the country or perhaps even ending her life.

Donna Adelson, 73, was arrested Monday night in Miami on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy and solicitation in the 2014 murder-for-hire killing of the law professor. Her arrest came just one week after jurors returned guilty verdicts against her son in just three hours.

Newly released court records, including the arrest warrants and probable cause affidavit, say Donna Adelson conspired with and solicited her son and others to kill Markel. The records include numerous previously released details along with a glimpse into more recent events.

"Jail calls from after Charles Adelson's guilty verdict include multiple calls in which Donna Sue Adelson is telling Charles Adelson that she is getting things in order, creating trusts, and making sure her grandchildren are taken care of," the affidavit says. "Donna discusses plans for a suicide, but also discusses plans to flee to a non-extradition country. Donna Sue Adelson has considerable financial resources to do this."

The affidavit says Donna and Harvey Adelson booked flights that would have seen them depart Monday from Miami and arrive for a two-day stop in Dubai before going on to Vietnam on Wednesday.

