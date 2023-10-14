Read Freely Alabama calls for ethics investigation into ALGOP Chair John Wahl

Oct. 14—Read Freely Alabama, a library advocacy group formed as opposition to the recent wave of book challenges submitted to Alabama public libraries, is now calling for an ethics investigation into Alabama GOP Chair John Wahl in an open letter sent to the Alabama Public Library Service Board of Directors and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

In the letter RFA expressed concern over Wahl's — who occupies the APLS District 5 board seat in addition to his role as chairperson — affiliation with the Prattville, Ala. conservative "parental-rights" group, Clean Up Alabama, who has spearheaded book challenge efforts across the state.

"Read Freely Alabama suspects that Mr. Wahl has significant conflict of interests regarding the ongoing library controversy, and is abusing his authority as a member of the APLS Board of Directors to enhance his political reputation as ALGOP Chair and consolidate power going into an election year," the letter said.

Wahl has been praised by CUA for the creation of a statewide list of books parents might consider inappropriate for children which the APLS will send out to local libraries and his public critiques of the American Library Association.

Most recently, during an appearance on the Jeff Poor Show Wahl suggested the possibility for the Legislature to consider a bill to remove exemptions in Alabama obscenity laws for local libraries which are punishable by up to a $10,000 and one year imprisonment. All "obscene material" would also be subject to forfeiture.

CUA has listed Wahl as a featured guest for a "roundtable discussion" on Nov. 2 in Prattville.

The group is requesting the following actions:

Publicly

* explain to what extent the Board of Directors knew of John Wahl speaking as an APLS representative at a Clean Up Alabama event. If it had pre-knowledge, publicly explain why the Board is allowing him to speak on the agency's behalf.

Publicly

* restrict John Wahl, in his capacity as an APLS Board of Director member, from speaking at any and all Clean Up Alabama event(s). Request that this event's marketing and promotional materials clarify that John Wahl is not speaking as a board member.

Launch

* an investigation into John Wahl's possible conflict of interests, and/or abuses of power regarding his position as AL GOP chair and his membership on the APLS Board of Directors.

While library book challenges have become one of the more recent political culture war touchpoints, Prattville resident Angie Hayden, who helped organize RFA, said the conversation is a much more nuanced one which could not be summed up by simply pitting "left vs. right."

Hayden said RFA members "span the political spectrum" and that the groups core values were typically conservative in nature. She said she supported Wahl's right to express his ideals while acting as ALGOP chair, but was concerned over his affiliation with a group which has supported library defunding efforts.

"One of the key roles of the APLS Board is to secure funding for the state's libraries and here you have him speaking to a group who is actively working to defund libraries. It just seems to me that CUA's goals are in complete opposition to everything the APLS stands for," Hayden said.

Multiple messages sent to Wahl were not responded to by deadline of this article.

Hayden said she wonders if CUA's tactics of submitting large numbers of book challenges and the amount of pressure the group has put on local library boards and city councils have caused state leaders to misjudge their constituents. In the few months since RFA has formed it has amassed just under 2,000 members — not including local chapter members who have not followed the statewide group — compared to CUA's 182.

"I think they have gotten this far on just audacity and people not paying that close of attention, at first. They were able to make a lot of noise and stir up a lot of fear. Now that their motives have become a little bit more clear, I think you're seeing enormous pushback from the community," Hayden said. "I think that the more light that is shone on this, the more support our side gains and the more theirs is beginning to crumble away."