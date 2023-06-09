Read the full federal indictment in the Trump classified documents case

The federal government's indictment of former President Donald Trump and his aide, Walt Nauta, was unsealed Friday.

The document outlines criminal charges related to the over 100 classified documents federal agents recovered from Trump’s Florida resort last August.

The charges make Trump, who was impeached twice, the first former president to ever face federal criminal charges.

Trump first announced that he had been indicted Thursday evening and has continued to rail against the Justice Department for the charges. He is set to give political speeches on Saturday in Georgia and North Carolina as he attempts to return to the White House for a second term.

Read the full document here:

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com