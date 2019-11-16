Read the full impeachment inquiry testimony of Pence aide Jennifer Williams

Congressional investigators leading an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump released the transcript of the closed-door deposition of Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday.

In her deposition, Williams said she found the July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be "unusual and inappropriate."

A whistleblower complaint filed about the July 25 call in which Trump raised the issue of investigations into his political adversaries while also discussing security assistance to Ukraine kicked off the impeachment inquiry.

"I would say that it struck me as unusual and inappropriate," Williams said when asked what her own personal reaction to the call was.

"I guess for me it shed some light on possible other motivations behind a security assistance hold," she added.

Read Williams' full testimony below:

