Read the full indictment against Roger Stone, an informal Trump adviser

Roger Stone was arrested Friday in the special counsel Russia investigation and was charged with lying to Congress and obstructing the probe.

The seven-count indictment against Stone is the first criminal case in months from special counsel Robert Mueller.

The indictment accuses Stone of witness tampering, obstruction and false statements about his interactions related to WikiLeaks’ release. Some of those false statements were made to the House intelligence committee, according to the indictment.

Here is the full indictment:

