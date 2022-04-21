Read the full internal report on a Wichita police investigation of racist messages

An internal report issued by a City Manager’s Office committee says former chief Gordon Ramsay and his deputy chiefs Chester Pinkston and Jose Salcido mishandled an internal investigation and resulting discipline of SWAT team members who sent racist, sexist and homophobic text messages first reported by The Eagle in March.

The report calls for ongoing training and a purge of biased police officers from the Wichita Police Department.

Read the full report here