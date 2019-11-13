Read the full text of George Kent's opening statement in public impeachment hearing

WASHINGTON – State Department official George Kent appeared before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday in the first open hearing of the impeachment inquiry into allegations that President Donald Trump used the power of his office to pressure Ukraine into pursuing investigations into his political rivals.

Kent is a deputy assistant secretary who oversees policy in a half-dozen former Soviet states, including Ukraine.

"I have served proudly as a non-partisan career Foreign Service officer for more than 27 years, under five Presidents, three Republicans and two Democrats," Kent said in the text of his opening statement ahead of the hearing.

Kent spoke of the importance of battling corruption in Ukraine, but he added, "As a general principle, I do not believe the United States should ask other countries to engage in selective, politically associated investigations or prosecutions against opponents of those in power, because such selective actions undermine the rule of law regardless of the country."

Read the full text of his opening statement here:

