Read the full text of Gordon Sondland's opening statement in impeachment hearing

WASHINGTON – Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, testified in a public House Intelligence Committee hearing Wednesday about allegations that President Donald Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open investigations for personal political gain.

In his opening statement, Sondland told lawmakers conducting the impeachment inquiry that he did not wish to work with Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who pushed for investigations into alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential election and Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company whose board included former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter. Sondland said he and other officials "played the hand we were dealt" and "followed the president's orders" to work with the former New York City mayor.

"Mr. Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit for President Zelensky" in exchange for "a public statement announcing investigations." He said Giuliani "was expressing the desires of the president of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the president."

Sondland said he believed military aid to Ukraine was suspended "until there was a public statement from Ukraine committing to the investigations."

Read Sondland's full statement:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump impeachment hearing: Read Gordon Sondland's opening statement