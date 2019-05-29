Read the Full Transcript of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Public Statement

Special Counsel Robert Mueller spoke out publicly for the first — and possibly only — time since his 2017 appointment Wednesday morning to make a statement on his findings in the investigation into 2016 presidential election interference.

“I am speaking today because our investigation is complete,” Mueller said in the live-streamed conference at the Justice Department, before announcing that he would resign to return to “private life.” He took no questions from reporters following his comments.

His statement comes as House Democrats continue to seek his testimony on the investigation. Rep. Jerrold Nadler wrote a letter to Mueller on April 18 asking that the Special Counsel testify publicly before May 23. “It is clear Congress and the American people must hear from Special Counsel Robert Mueller in person to better understand his findings,” Nadler said on Twitter at the time.

Attorney General William Barr told The Wall Street Journal on May 16 that he was not preventing Mueller from giving Congressional testimony in the wake of his own refusal to present the House with an unredacted version of the Mueller report.

Mueller made it clear Wednesday that he would prefer not to testify before Congress.

“The report is my testimony,” he said.

Here’s the full transcript of Mueller’s statement on the investigation: