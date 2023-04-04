Read the full Trump indictment charging him with 34 felony counts

Former President Donald Trump has been charged by a New York grand jury with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in an indictment that was unsealed Tuesday after Trump was arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Read the full indictment here and the statement of facts below:

Donald J. Trump Indictment by Stefan Becket on Scribd

