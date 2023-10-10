READ: George Santos superseding indictment

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) was charged with 10 new criminal counts over two additional alleged schemes during his campaign, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Santos pleaded not guilty in May to a 13-count indictment, and the new charges bring the total to 23.

The additional indictment comes days after Santos’s former campaign treasurer, Nancy Marks, reached a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to conspiring with the then-candidate to fraudulently inflate his campaign finance reports.

Read the new indictment here.

Santos-Superseding-IndictmentDownload

