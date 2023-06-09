Read Indictment Against Former President Donald Trump
(Bloomberg) -- Federal prosecutors on Friday unsealed indictments against former President Donald Trump over his refusal to return classified documents found at his Florida home.
Trump faces seven charges including willful retention of national defense information, corruptly concealing documents, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and making false statements, according to the indictment unsealed in federal court in Miami.
Read the full indictment here.
