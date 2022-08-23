Read the indictment against Glen Casada and Cade Cothren

Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and his top aide Cade Cothren have been indicted on federal charges following a months-long corruption investigation.

Casada and Cothren face charges ranging from money laundering to bribery and were arrested Tuesday morning, according to a Department of Justice spokesperson.

Casada was once one of the General Assembly's most powerful Republicans. He resigned the short-lived speakership in 2019 amid a texting scandal over sexually explicit and racist conversations with his former chief of staff, Cothren.

