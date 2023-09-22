Read the indictment against Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife

US District Court Southern District of New York

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez was charged Friday with corruption-related offenses for the second time in 10 years. Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, are accused of accepting “hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes” in exchange for the senator’s influence, according to the newly unsealed federal indictment.

The government alleges the bribes included gold, cash, home mortgage payments, compensation for a “low-or-no-show job” and a luxury vehicle.

Read the indictment here:

